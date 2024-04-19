Hub Cyber Security Alleges Dominion's Lawsuit Misleading

(RTTNews) - Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) Friday responded to Dominion's lawsuit as misleading, without merit and an illegitimate attempt to pressure the Company related to a commercial dispute pending in a New York court.

Currently, HUBC is at $1.29, up 17.81 percent from the previous close of $1.35, on a volume of 4,705,340.

The developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and advanced data services said it has filed a counterclaim in the New York court action, alleging various misconduct by Dominion.

HUB is a robust company that has won the trust of investors and its dedicated clients. As announced earlier this month, HUB has recently raised funds exceeding $8 million and acquired the shares of QPOINT, a company with annual revenues surpassing $26 million. This acquisition is a

Hub said the acquisition of Qpoint shares and fundraising were part of its strategic expansion and growing pipeline of innovative solutions and market reach.