Hudson Board Raises Repurchase Authorization To Up To $20 Mln, Stock Up Over 9%

(RTTNews) - Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) announced on Friday that its Board has approved an increase to the share repurchase to up to $20 million of shares, consisting of up to $10 million of shares during each of calendar year 2024 and 2025.

Earlier, the Board had authorized a share repurchase of $10 million during 2024 and 2025.

Brian Coleman, CEO of Hudson, said: "Our strengthened balance sheet gives us the flexibility to invest in growth while also effectively returning capital to shareholders. We believe the board's approval to increase the buyback program reflects its confidence in Hudson's ability to drive long-term growth."

HDSN was trading up by 9.24 percent at $8.51 on the Nasdaq.