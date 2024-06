Hudson Technologies To Acquire USA Refrigerants For $20.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Friday, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) announced the purchase of USA United Suppliers of America, Inc., operating as USA Refrigerants, for $20.7 million, with potential additional earnout payments of up to $2 million.

Hudson's President and CEO, Brian Coleman said, "With the addition of the USA team, Hudson will create a dedicated refrigerant acquisition group focused on acquiring all types of refrigerants from CFCs to HFCs and the latest generation products."

USA United Suppliers of America is a prominent national distributor of refrigerants and has been a major buyer of reclaimed refrigerants for over 25 years.