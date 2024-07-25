Humana and Google Expand Partnership to Help Reduce Cost of Care and Improve Member Experiences

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to further modernize Humana’s cloud infrastructure and leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities to accelerate innovation in healthcare. This agreement builds on an ongoing collaboration between Google Health and Humana to co-develop solutions focused on population health and bringing the best of Google’s AI technologies and products to Humana members and patients. The two companies are also exploring potential opportunities to develop new solutions for today’s healthcare challenges. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Embracing technology solutions in healthcare can help lower costs and improve consumer experiences. At Humana, we plan to use the capabilities offered by Google Cloud to make it easier for our members and patients to have affordable access to the right care at the right time,” said Jim Rechtin, Humana Chief Executive Officer. "Google Cloud’s technology platform can make our contact centers more responsive, our provider networks simpler to navigate, healthcare coverage easier to understand and primary care better tailored to individual needs.”

"By combining Humana's deep understanding of healthcare with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies, Humana can unlock new possibilities for operational efficiency, clinical insights, and personalized care,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "This collaboration will empower Humana to further improve the well-being of their members and transform the delivery of healthcare.”

"Google Cloud continues to be a trusted and highly collaborative partner for Humana, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with their team through this expanded relationship,” said Sam Deshpande, Chief Information Officer at Humana.

Humana is committed to the ethical use of AI and using technology to improve patient experiences, quality of care, and health outcomes, including a policy of maintaining a human-in-the-loop whenever AI is utilized in cases of clinical decision making.

Google Cloud’s customers retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud’s reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance, along with each customer’s security, privacy controls, and processes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Google Health

Google Health is committed to helping everyone, everywhere be healthier through products and services that connect and bring meaning to health information. We’re building products to empower people with the information they need to act on their health. We’re developing technology solutions to enable care teams to deliver more connected care. And we’re exploring the use of artificial intelligence to assist in diagnosing cancer, preventing blindness and much more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725172517/en/