Humana and Longevity Health Multi-State Agreement Expands Access to Humana Together in Health Special Needs Plans

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, and Longevity Health, a clinical services company dedicated to serving vulnerable individuals living in a long-term care facility, have announced that eligible residents of long-term care facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia will have access to Humana Together in Health, a Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP), starting in 2025.

Humana Together in Health – currently available in Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and parts of Ohio – is made possible through an agreement with Longevity Health, which partners with long-term care facilities to provide a unique value-based care model proven to materially improve clinical outcomes and incentivize holistic and efficient patient-centered healthcare.

"This expanded agreement with Longevity Health enables us to better reach and serve our members who need immediate, specialized and high-quality care while living in a long-term care facility,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s Insurance Segment President. "With its many years of experience working with long-term care facilities throughout the nation while helping them transition to value-based care, Longevity Health improves the health outcomes of Humana members.”

Humana Together in Health plans include dental, vision and hearing benefits, transportation to and from eligible medical appointments, care manager support, and more. New in 2025, these plans will also include music therapy* sessions designed by a certified music therapist for eligible members with chronic conditions to increase engagement and reduce anxiety. Longevity’s unique clinical model is designed to address the unmet needs of this underserved population.

"We are proud to be building on our collaboration to serve Humana Together in Health members in these new states in 2025,” said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. "This expansion of our relationship is a testament to the trust Humana places in Longevity’s clinical and operational expertise and our commitment to empowering exceptional care for residents of senior living.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in long-term care facilities. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for long-term care facility residents’ full range of medical, social, and emotional needs. It currently operates in 13 markets across the nation.

Other providers are available in the Humana network. Provider may also contract with other plan sponsors. Humana is a Coordinated Care [HMO SNP, PPO SNP] plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in this Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

*Benefit(s) mentioned may be part of a special supplemental program for chronically ill members with one of the following conditions: diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disorders, chronic and disabling mental health conditions, chronic lung disorders, chronic heart failure. This is not a complete list of qualifying conditions. Having a qualifying condition alone does not mean you will receive the benefit(s). Other requirements may apply.

