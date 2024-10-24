Humana Named "Best-of-the-Best” Company for Supplier Diversity by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been recognized by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and the National Business Inclusion Consortium’s (NBIC) as a "Best-of-the-Best” Corporation for Inclusion for its supplier diversity initiatives, and Humana’s Procurement Director Holli Turner has also been named Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year by the organization.

The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. Recognizing the opportunity to support a broad range of diverse identities, the organization collaborated on the creation of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), whose members include national and international organizations focused on advancing inclusive business practices.

Companies recognized on the "Best-of-the-Best” list demonstrate industry-leading work initiatives and outcomes in support of diverse suppliers. Humana’s commitment to building and maintaining a diverse supplier network is guided by the company’s understanding that a diverse supplier network is critical to innovation, growth and sustainability. Humana’s supplier diversity initiatives, including the Mentor-Protégé Program, support the growth and development of businesses that reflect the diversity of the members, patients and employees the company serves. This in turn, allows Humana to improve health outcomes and helps everyone achieve their best health.

Holli Turner was named the 2024 NGLCC Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award for her leadership in diversifying Humana’s supplier base to better reflect the members, patients and communities Humana serves. In response to the recognition she shared, "It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts to support the growth and success of diverse-owned businesses. Increased diversity in our supplier base supports innovation, improves community-level economic growth, and helps us deliver high quality care for the members and patients we serve.”

NGLCC Co-Founder & President Justin Nelson stated, "These Best-of-the-Best companies set a high standard for ensuring inclusion is ingrained in every aspect of their business—from their internal practices to how they engage with suppliers and customers. Their ongoing commitment shows that diversity isn’t just a goal; it’s an essential driver of innovation and success. We’re proud to recognize these outstanding organizations that lead the way in fostering opportunities for all diverse communities.”

Please visit Humana’s supplier diversity page to learn more about the company’s commitment to procurement practices that ensure an equitable investment and balance of partnerships with historically underutilized businesses.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for LGBTQ people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBTQ-owned businesses. For more information, visit NGLCC's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024922153/en/