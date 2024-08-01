Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that the Huntington Park Police Department has renewed its contract to have their K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) continue patrolling the community’s Salt Lake Park for the 6th consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240801949658/en/

Huntington Park Police Renews Knightscope Contract for 6th Year (Photo: Business Wire)

"We have had a great experience integrating the K5 into our City resources, and it’s been very beneficial in expanding the police department’s ability to monitor public spaces, enhance the public safety element and improve the perception of our community,” said Cosme Lozano, chief of police, Huntington Park Police Department.

The city manager also previously credited the K5 ASR for having a positive impact on crime and nuisance activity at Salt Lake Park, which reduced the instances of police activity at the park. Knightscope’s technologies helped reduce calls for service by 10% and crime reports by 46% during its first year of deployment.

"The women and men in law enforcement deserve the utmost respect for the jobs they do, and they should be equipped with the best tools to accomplish their mission every day,” stated William Santana Li, chairman and CEO at Knightscope. "We are honored to be entering our sixth year of service to them to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit!”

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

