Huntington Park Police Renews Knightscope Contract for 6th Year
Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that the Huntington Park Police Department has renewed its contract to have their K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) continue patrolling the community’s Salt Lake Park for the 6th consecutive year.
"We have had a great experience integrating the K5 into our City resources, and it’s been very beneficial in expanding the police department’s ability to monitor public spaces, enhance the public safety element and improve the perception of our community,” said Cosme Lozano, chief of police, Huntington Park Police Department.
The city manager also previously credited the K5 ASR for having a positive impact on crime and nuisance activity at Salt Lake Park, which reduced the instances of police activity at the park. Knightscope’s technologies helped reduce calls for service by 10% and crime reports by 46% during its first year of deployment.
"The women and men in law enforcement deserve the utmost respect for the jobs they do, and they should be equipped with the best tools to accomplish their mission every day,” stated William Santana Li, chairman and CEO at Knightscope. "We are honored to be entering our sixth year of service to them to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit!”
About Knightscope
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
