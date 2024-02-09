Husqvarna Recalls Grass Trimmers Due To Fire Risk

(RTTNews) - Charlotte, North Carolina-based Husqvarna Professional Products Inc. is recalling gas-powered grass trimmers citing risk of fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves Husqvarna Grass Trimmers with model numbers 330LK, 130C and 130L. About 403,000 units were sold in the United States, and about 17,230 units were sold in Canada.

The recalled trimmers are orange and gray, with Husqvarna and the model number printed on the motor housing.

The products were manufactured domestically, and sold at Husqvarna dealers, Lowes, Tractor Supply, and other home and gardens stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through November 2023 for between $250 and $300.

According to the agency, incorrect wiring in the ignition module on the recalled grass trimmers can cause an electrical spark or arcing, posing a fire hazard if gas is on or near the unit.

The recall was initiated after the firm received 12 reports of the recalled grass trimmers catching on fire, electrical spark or arcing. There were two reports of property damage and one report of a consumer who suffered burns on their leg and arm when they attempted to extinguish a fire.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled grass trimmers and contact an authorized Husqvarna dealer to receive a free repair.

In recent recalls due to fire risk, Traeger Pellet Grills in December called back about 37,000 units of Flat Top Propane Grills citing issues with burner control knob being incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on.

DR Power Equipment in November recalled about 2,930 units of Tow-Behind Field & Brush mowers as its exhaust pipe can break and cause damage to the unit due to excessive heat, posing fire and burn hazards.