(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (HCM) announced on Thursday, that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted for review its New Drug Application for ORPATHYS (savolitinib) in combination with AstraZeneca's osimertinib as a first-line treatment for certain patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The application covers previously untreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC carrying EGFR-sensitizing mutations and MET overexpression.

It is supported by results from the Phase III SANOVO trial, in which the combination demonstrated median progression-free survival of 24.9 months, compared with 13.8 months for osimertinib alone. Median overall survival was 44.5 months versus 34.9 months, representing an improvement of 9.6 months.

The combination's safety profile was consistent with the known profiles of both medicines, with no new safety concerns identified. The proposed first-line use would expand an existing China approval for patients whose disease progresses following EGFR-targeted therapy.

HCM closed Wednesday's trading at $13.49, up $0.37 or 2.82 percent on the Nasdaq.