HUYA Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - HUYA (HUYA) reported second quarter net income attributable to HUYA of RMB 29.6 million, compared with RMB 20.3 million, a year ago. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.13 compared to RMB 0.08. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.41 compared to RMB 0.47, last year.

Total net revenues for the second quarter were RMB 1.54 billion, compared with RMB 1.84 billion for the same period of 2023. Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live for the second quarter of 2024 was 83.5 million, compared with 82.9 million for the same period of 2023.

The board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.08 per ordinary share, or $1.08 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on October 9, 2024. In August, the board authorized the renewal and continued use of the unutilized quota under the existing share repurchase program of $43.3 million, which is effective through March 31, 2025.

