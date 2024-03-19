|
19.03.2024 12:07:36
HUYA Q4 Net Loss Narrows, But Live Streaming Revenue Slips; To Pay Special Dividend
(RTTNews) - HUYA Inc. (HUYA), a Chinese live game streamer, on Tuesday registered a narrower loss for the fourth-quarter. However, the company posted a decline in revenue due to a soft demand.
For the three-month period, the company posted a net loss of RMB274.971 million or RMB1.14 per share, compared with loss of RMB562.688 million or RMB2.32 per share, recorded for the same period of previous year.
Loss per ADS dropped to RMB1.14 from last year's loss of RMB2.32 per ADS.
Excluding items, loss was at RMB189.7 million, lesser than a loss of RMB438.7 million a year ago.
Adjusted loss per ADS stood at RMB0.79, compared with a loss of RMB1.81 per ADS in the prior year period.
Pre-tax loss stood at RMB270.474 million as against previous year's loss of RMB565.705 million.
Loss from operations narrowed to RMB322.267 million from a loss of RMB581.211 million in 2022.
Total net revenues were RMB1.529 billion, compared with RMB2.119 billion a year ago.
Live streaming revenues dropped to RMB1.343 billion from RMB1.975 billion last year, primarily due to the soft macro and industry environment and the company's business adjustments in support of its strategic transformation and prudent operations.
The Board will pay a special cash dividend of $0.66 per share, or $0.66 per ADS, on or around May 24 to share or ADS holders of record on May 10.
HUYA was trading down 3.17 percent at $4.57 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
