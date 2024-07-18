|
18.07.2024 03:15:25
Hyatt Hotels Nears Deal To Acquire Standard International : Report
(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) is close to finalizing an acquisition deal with Standard International, a boutique hotel operator. The potential acquisition is part of Hyatt's strategy to expand its portfolio with luxury properties in popular tourist destinations, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The report revealed that negotiations between Hyatt and Standard International, known for its hotels in London, Ibiza, the Maldives, and Melbourne, among other locations, are at an advanced stage. However, the report cautioned that while discussions are ongoing, the deal has not yet been finalized and there is a possibility it may not materialize.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hyatt Hotelsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Hyatt Hotels stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hyatt Hotelsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hyatt Hotels
|140,40
|-0,50%