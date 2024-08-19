Hyliion and Jardine Engineering Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore the KARNO Generator's Potential in Asian Power Generation Markets

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) ("Hyliion”), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited ("JEC”).

The MOU represents the first step toward a commitment from both companies to work together to explore the potential of Hyliion’s advanced KARNOTM technology in power generation projects and to collaborate jointly on select business opportunities in Hong Kong, Macau, and other markets where JEC operates. The KARNO generator is a groundbreaking fuel-agnostic solution that utilizes a linear generator architecture to produce electricity both economically and efficiently. Capable of operating on various fuels, including hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, and propane, the generator is expected to offer lower maintenance costs and a significantly reduced emissions profile compared to conventional technologies.

With a history dating back to 1923, JEC is one of the key leaders of power system business in Hong Kong and represents top brand electric generator suppliers from the US and Europe. Headquartered in Hong Kong, JEC is a listed specialist contractor for public works and is a premier provider of electrical and mechanical engineering solutions in the Asia Pacific region. This relationship aims to leverage the advanced capabilities of Hyliion’s KARNO generator, along with JEC's extensive domain knowledge, market presence, and project implementation capabilities, to provide innovative, sustainable power solutions in this dynamic region.

"Hyliion's KARNO generator technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing advanced and sustainable engineering solutions," stated Mr. Noky Wong, Chief Executive of JEC. "This collaborative effort with HYLIION represents a strategic step forward in advancing our capabilities and offerings in the power systems sector. Together, we look forward to exploring new ways to enable our customers to achieve engineering breakthroughs in ever more efficient and sustainable ways."

Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion, added, "We are thrilled to partner with JEC, a leader in integrated power systems with a strong presence in Asia. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to provide sustainable and innovative energy solutions globally. By combining our innovative KARNO technology with JEC’s extensive market knowledge and engineering expertise, we are confident in delivering exceptional value and performance to meet the evolving energy needs of our customers worldwide."

The MOU between Hyliion and JEC is subject to the execution of a binding agreement. For more information about Hyliion and its innovative electrification solutions, please visit hyliion.com. For more information about Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited and how it helps engineer a better Asia, please visit jec.com.

About JEC

JEC is a leading provider of engineering services, sourcing, and contracting expertise. It enables customers to operate their facilities at world-class standards by providing the professional expertise to design, supply, and install building and specialized processes; facility operation and management; asset enhancement and energy management; and the sourcing of electrical and mechanical equipment and architectural fixtures.

JEC is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates throughout Asia. JEC is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable generator that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy.

