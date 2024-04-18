Hyliion Holdings Schedules First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for May 1, 2024

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) ("Hyliion”), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. HYLIION plans to report its 2024 first quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Hyliion’s First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/779376202

Access the Webcast:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I521878

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable generator that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

