Hyundai Aktie
WKN: 917199 / ISIN: KR7011760006
|
14.01.2026 03:33:00
Hyundai and Boston Dynamics Push Humanoid Robots Forward
Hyundai's Boston Dynamics made big news about robots at CES 2026. On Jan. 5, Boston Dynamics unveiled its fully electric humanoid robot called Atlas and said it will begin production immediately. The company said fleets are scheduled to ship to Hyundai's Robotics Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) and Google DeepMind in the coming months. Hyundai said it plans to put Atlas to work across its global network, including at its plant in Savannah, Georgia, starting in 2028.Hyundai's stock price on Korean exchanges went up within a day of the announcement. Investors are excited by the possibility that Hyundai could be making a breakthrough in deploying AI humanoid robots in real-world settings.But is the investor excitement about these robots warranted? Various companies have made big announcements in the past that "the robots are here," but their prognostications haven't always panned out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
