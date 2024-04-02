Hyundai Motor America March Total Sales Up 2%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of 76,920 units in the month of March, up 2 percent from last year's 75,404 units, driven by best ever March total sales record for IONIQ, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV and Palisade. Hyundai EV sales increased doubled.

Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicle sales grew 35 percent, while fleet volume was 11 percent of total sales.

For the three-month first quarter, total sales edged up 0.2 percent to 184,804 units from 184,449 units in the same quarter last year, with best ever first quarter total sales and retail sales for IONIQ 5, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV, Kona EV and Palisade. EV sales for the quarter jumped 62 percent.

It was the best ever March and first quarter total sales for Hyundai Motor America.