I Love Vertiv for 1 Reason, and It's Not the Backlog

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) decided at the end of last year to stop reporting quarterly backlog numbers, so Wall Street would focus more on the company's revenue and reduce what management deemed excessive volatility from intermittent large orders. There's a better reason than the backlog to love Vertiv, anyhow, and that's services and spares.

Vertiv creates digital infrastructure for data centers, communication networks, and industrial facilities. While every power and cooling system sold is a win, each requires maintenance and parts over the years to come. In liquid cooling, the quality of the fluid is critical to the system's life and performance.

Vertiv recognizes this and just recently completed the acquisition of the European company King Environmental Services. This comes after the 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite in North America. Even if AI construction slows, the services revenue should keep cash flowing in.

Continue reading