Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.11.2026 14:32:00

I Love Vertiv for 1 Reason, and It's Not the Backlog

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) decided at the end of last year to stop reporting quarterly backlog numbers, so Wall Street would focus more on the company's revenue and reduce what management deemed excessive volatility from intermittent large orders. There's a better reason than the backlog to love Vertiv, anyhow, and that's services and spares.

Vertiv creates digital infrastructure for data centers, communication networks, and industrial facilities. While every power and cooling system sold is a win, each requires maintenance and parts over the years to come. In liquid cooling, the quality of the fluid is critical to the system's life and performance.

Vertiv recognizes this and just recently completed the acquisition of the European company King Environmental Services. This comes after the 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite in North America. Even if AI construction slows, the services revenue should keep cash flowing in.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vertiv Holdings

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vertiv Holdings 209,70 0,67% Vertiv Holdings

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
09:37 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Montagshandel im Plus, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher tendiert. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen