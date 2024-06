I-Mab Appoints Dennis As CMO

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB) announced Thursday that Phillip Dennis has been appointed Chief Medical Officer, effective June 17, 2024.

As CMO, Dennis will lead the global clinical development efforts of the Company and will be a member of I-Mab's Executive Leadership Team.

Dennis brings over two decades of experience in oncology drug development.

Prior to joining I-Mab, Dennis had served as Vice President of Lung Cancer Strategy and Global Project Head at Sanofi.