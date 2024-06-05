|
05.06.2024 13:42:49
I-Mab Inks Partnership With Bristol Myers Squibb To Evaluate Givastomig In Combination Study
(RTTNews) - Biotech company I-Mab (IMAB) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).
The collaboration will evaluate the combination of givastomig, an investigational Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody jointly developed by I-Mab and ABL Bio, with Bristol Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab, and chemotherapy (FOLFOX or CAPOX), as a potential first-line treatment for patients with advanced Claudin 18.2-positive gastric and esophageal cancers.
Under the terms of the agreement, the study will be a multi-national Phase 1 study conducted by I-Mab. Bristol Myers Squibb will supply nivolumab.
Nivolumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is designed to block the PD-L1 protein on cancer cells from binding to PD-1, enhancing T-cell function and resulting in improved anti-tumor responses.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu I-MAB (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu I-MAB (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|37,60
|-0,95%
|I-MAB (spons. ADRs)
|1,71
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.