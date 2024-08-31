|
31.08.2024 12:23:00
I Need More Fixed Income in My Portfolio. Here Are 3 Great Vanguard ETFs That Could Help Me Get It.
As a Certified Financial Planner®, I'm often asked about portfolio allocation. In other words, how much money should you have in stocks? How much in bonds and other fixed-income investments?I'm not giving personalized advice here, but I'm generally a fan of the "Rule of 110." This is a common asset allocation guideline that says if you subtract your age from 110, you'll find the percentage of your assets that should be in stocks and stock-based funds, with the rest allocated to bonds, which are lower risk. The older you are, the less time you have to weather stock market downturns.Using myself as an example, I'm 42 years old. According to this rule, I should have about 68% of my portfolio in stocks, and the other 32% in fixed-income investments. I don't. In fact, I consider being able to analyze stocks and stock-based exchange-traded funds a core competency, so I've put most of my money in stocks throughout my investing career. I have some fixed income in my portfolio, but not nearly as much as I should.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich mit Mini-Plus -- US-Börsen in der Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Auch beim DAX ging es etwas nach oben. An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In Fernost zeigten sich die Märkte am Montag uneins.