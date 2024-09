I Need More Fixed Income in My Portfolio. Here Are 3 Great Vanguard ETFs That Could Help Me Get It.

As a Certified Financial Planner®, I'm often asked about portfolio allocation. In other words, how much money should you have in stocks? How much in bonds and other fixed -income investments?I'm not giving personalized advice here , but I'm generally a fan of the "Rule of 110." This is a common asset allocation guideline that says if you subtract your age from 110, you'll find the percentage of your assets that should be in stocks and stock-based funds, with the rest allocated to bonds, which are lower risk. The older you are, the less time you have to weather stock market downturns.Using myself as an example, I'm 42 years old. According to this rule, I should have about 68% of my portfolio in stocks, and the other 32% in fixed -income investments. I don't. In fact, I consider being able to analyze stocks and stock-based exchange-traded funds a core competency, so I've put most of my money in stocks throughout my investing career. I have some fixed income in my portfolio, but not nearly as much as I should.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool