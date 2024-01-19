For immediate release

19 January 2024

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(the “Company” or “I-RES”)

I-RES Board notes the Vision Response

The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) notes the press release and associated documents (“Vision Response”) published by Vision Capital (a 5% shareholder in I-RES) on 18 January 2024.

The Vision Response, which is under legal review, is misleading, contains inaccuracies and depends on unsupported statements attributed to unidentified third parties. The Board stands by the contents of its circular which was prepared to meet the standard set by the Irish Takeover Panel and published on 8 January 2024 (the “Circular”). I-RES will respond in due course to the Vision Response and ahead of the EGM.

The Vision Response highlights the risks to shareholders of implementing Vision’s narrowly focused plan to sell the Company or its assets. As set out in the Circular, I-RES has sought to engage constructively with Vision and avoid the unnecessary costs and potential damage which Vision’s actions risk for I-RES’ shareholders.

The Board continues to recommend that shareholders vote against the EGM resolutions proposed by Vision to seek to control the Board of I-RES through the appointment of five Vision Nominees to the nine existing Board seats. The Strategic Review announced by I-RES on 8 January 2024 should be overseen by the existing elected independent and highly-skilled Board who have delivered strong operational performance and will evaluate all value maximisation options in the interests of all shareholders.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

