IBA signs contract with Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare to install Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution in Connecticut, US

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 2 May 2024 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces that it has signed a contract with the Connecticut Proton Therapy Center, a collaboration between Yale New Haven Health, Hartford HealthCare and Proton International, for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy system. The contract includes a multi-year operation and maintenance agreement, and it is expected that the center will start treating patients in the spring of 2026. The first downpayment has been received.

The Connecticut Proton Therapy Center will be the first of its kind in the state, and located in Wallingford, Connecticut. Proton therapy treatments will be provided by physicians affiliated with the Yale School of Medicine, the Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital, and Yale Cancer Center, which is a National Cancer Institute-designated (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Harford HealthCare Cancer Institute

IBA’s Proteus®ONE, as the only user-centric compact Imaged Guided Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy solution, includes an isocentric Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) system and an open gantry enabling high-quality treatments with optimized patient throughput and excellent user and patient experience.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between 40-50 million US dollars.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: "We are very proud to have signed this contract, which, once installed, will provide patients in Connecticut with access to cutting-edge proton therapy technology. We look forward to working with Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare Corporation as they seek to deliver world-class cancer care to patients.”

Peter Glazer, MD, PhD, chief of Radiation Oncology, Yale New Haven Hospital and chair, Therapeutic Radiology, Yale School of Medicine added: "We are pleased to have secured IBA as the technology leader to move forward with our proton therapy initiative, completing our panel of comprehensive cancer care. Our oncology experts are excited to provide this life changing treatment to our patients.”

Andrew Salner, M.D., Director of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, stated: "We are proud to be part of the first proton therapy project in the State of Connecticut and look forward to seeing the benefit to our community. Working with IBA will enable us to offer patients with the latest and most advanced proton therapy technology.”

Chris Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of Proton International LLV., said: "We are honored to assist the Connecticut Proton Therapy Center for the design and development of the facility which will be the first proton cancer treatment center in the State of Connecticut. At the moment patients have to travel out of state, the nearest locations being in New York City and Boston, to receive this advanced option for cancer treatment.”

***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com



About Hartford HealthCare Corporation (HHC)

HHC is a nonstock corporation existing under the laws of the State. HHC was organized in 1985 and is the controlling entity of a series of affiliated entities that own and operate a health care system that offers a broad range of health care services to most residents of the State and to residents of more than two dozen towns and cities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, through a network of seven hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a variety of senior care facilities, home care services, and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network, among other services. HHC is governed by a 16-member Board of Directors. Additional information about HHC can be found on its website: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/about-us .

About Yale New Haven Health Services Corporation (YNHHS)

YNHHS is a nonstock corporation existing under the laws of the State. YNHHS was formed in 1996 to enhance the quality and scope of healthcare services of residents of the State and now serves the State as well as eastern New York, southern Rhode Island and beyond. YNHHS includes five hospitals as well as other operating entities providing health care services across the health care continuum and has a formal affiliation agreement with Yale University School of Medicine ("YSM”) to support patient care, medical education and clinical research. YNHHS is also affiliated with YSM’s clinical practice – Yale Medicine – which is the largest academic multispecialty practice in New England, with more than 1,500 physicians practicing in over 160 specialties. YNHHS is governed by a 18-member Board of Trustees. Additional information about YNHHS can be found on its website: https://www.ynhhs.org/about .

About Proton International

Proton International, www.protonintl.com , has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician groups to develop one- and two-room proton therapy facilities on a turnkey basis. The PI team has developed and operated multiple centers and is currently active on several projects.

Proton International completed proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University, Medical Center in Groningen, The Netherlands, Delray Beach, Florida; and Proton International Arkansas LLC where the centers are currently treating patients. The company has several additional centers under design and construction. PI’s business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget, and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training, and more.

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235





Attachment