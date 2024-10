Iberdrola 9-month Profit Rises; Revenues Down 11.0%

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola Group reported net profit of 5.47 billion euros in the first nine months of 2024, up by 50% compared to the first nine months of 2023. Excluding Mexico's capital gains, net profit would stand at 4.30 billion euros, a 18.4% increase compared to the first nine months of 2023, and in recurrent terms by 22%. Reported EBITDA was 13.27 billion euros, up 23% In like for like terms. Recurring EBITDA grew 11% to 11.55 billion euros. Revenues were 33.12 billion euros, a decline of 11.0%.

For 2024, the company projects net profit, excluding capital gains from asset rotation, of approximately 5.5 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.