Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2025 results and investors presentation

Iceland Seafood will publish its Interim Financial Statement for Q1 2025 after closing of markets on May 27th 2025.

Iceland Seafood will pause hosting a meeting for investors and market participants for Q1 and Q3 until further notice. However, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants for Q2 (half-year results) and Q4 (full-year results), where management will present and discuss the results. Dates for those meetings can be found on the company website www.icelandseafood.com/investors/shareholders/