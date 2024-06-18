ICMI’s Contact Center Expo Announces 2024 Conference Program, Brings the Contact Center Community Together to Discuss Industry Trends and Emerging Issues

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, which brings contact center industry professionals together to tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the industry, today announces its 2024 conference program. The program brings the call center community together to learn, discuss and debate industry trends and emerging issues. ICMI’s Contact Center Expo takes place October 21-24 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida. Register here.

Cindee Stott, Event Director, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo said, "Our event delivers expert strategy and insight into the technologies and concepts contact center professionals need to know to plan, manage, and optimize their customer services center. Our conference program is focused on the rapidly evolving industry and will help attendees gain a competitive advantage whether they’re tackling AI and automation roadblocks, facing agent experience challenges, or working to optimize their operations.”

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo delivers education targeted to four learning tracks, including:

Boost Your Culture

Revolutionize the Experience

Elevate Your Strategy and Leadership

Maximize Productivity and Operations

Kyle Sheele, accidental TikToker and Champion of Crazy Ideas will deliver one of three keynote addresses, "Becoming an Idea Factory.” Creativity is a skill like any other that can be learned. In the same way that we teach employees how to track expenses, process invoices, and jiggle the lock just right to get into the supply closet, they can be taught them how to be more creative, how to have better ideas, and how to build a culture where innovation is a natural byproduct. In this presentation, Sheele will inspire attendees to harness their capacity for creativity and innovation; give practical tips to get more ideas out of themselves and their team and help avoid common idea-killers in an organization.

Site Tours

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo will feature tours at innovative contact centers in Orlando. During the tours, attendees will learn about strategies for engaging and retaining employees, leading hybrid workforces, delivering on customer experience, and implementing new tools.

Site tours include:

Disney Reservations

Lighthouse Works

Disney Cruise Line & Disney Vacation Club Member Services

For more information, click here.

Pre-Conference Training Classes

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo offers attendees two-days of pre-conference education. Pre-conference training topics include:

Contact Center Management Bootcamp

Contact Center Strategy and Leadership

Foundations in Contact Center Metrics

Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Center

Contact Center Supervisor Fundamentals and People Management

For more information on the pre-conference training classes, click here.

Learn more about ICMI’s Contact Center Expo here. Click here to register.

