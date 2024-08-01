+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 13:40:33

IDACORP Boosts FY24 EPS Outlook As Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electric utility IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) raised its earnings guidance for the full year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.39 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $80.52 million or $1.71 per share, higher than $68.57 million or $1.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Street was looking for earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IDACORP Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IDACORP Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IDACORP Inc. 92,50 0,00% IDACORP Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen