IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

IDEAYA is selling about 7.23 million shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 285,715 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $35.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $34.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001 per share. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.13 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to be about $263 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about July 11, 2024.