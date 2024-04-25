IDEX Biometrics 2023 annual report and 2023 executive remuneration report

The 2023 annual report and annual financial statements dated 24 April 2024 in pdf as well as ESEF xbrl file format, and also the 2023 executive remuneration report, are enclosed (links below).

The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary 2023 statements published on 29 February 2024. The auditor's report includes a matter of emphasis.

The reports/files are also available at the company's web site

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 25 April 2024 at 16:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-5 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.

