:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.12.2025 17:47:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It
Stock investors have many options to choose among, of course. These include individual equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds. But if I had to pick just one stock, I'd invest in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).The share price has gotten beaten up over the last few years. That may scare off some investors. However, the company has favorable attributes that put Pfizer's stock at the top of my list.Here's why I believe so strongly in Pfizer's long-term prospects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
