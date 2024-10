If I Could Tell Everyone Saving For Retirement 1 Thing, I'd Tell Them to Do This With Their 401(k)

Saving for retirement can be tricky, to say the least. There's an entire buffet of options to choose from --everything from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) to employer-sponsored plans like 401(k)s. And the rules? They can feel like they go on forever. All told, it can make the whole process seem pretty intimidating.But the sooner you get the hang of it, the better off you'll be. A 401(k), for example, is packed with benefits. Some you can enjoy right away, like tax breaks, while others, such as higher contribution limits, can help you grow your nest egg faster.But there's one 401(k) perk, in particular, that you won't want to miss if you're looking to snag some extra cash for your retirement account.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool