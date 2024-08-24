24.08.2024 15:41:11

If You Bought 1 Share of Apple at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Few stocks boast a pedigree as impressive as Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL). Not only is the consumer technology giant the first publicly traded outfit to reach a trillion-dollar market cap, it's also often the world's most profitable company. It has earned its status as an investor favorite.Apple's stock has split several times since its initial public offering back in 1980, of course. It essentially had to, in order to accommodate the organization's incredible growth.And that raises a curious question: If you bought one share of Apple at its IPO, how many would you own now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

