26.06.2024 10:51:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Coca-Cola at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You'd Own Now
Companies enacting stock splits are currently all the rage on Wall Street.A stock split allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without impacting its market cap or operating performance. Although all eyes have been on high-profile stock-split stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom, which both recently announced 10-for-1 forward splits, investors shouldn't overlook the time-tested businesses that are truly stock-split champions.Beverage colossus Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a perfect example.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
