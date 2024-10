If You Bought 1 Share of DocuSign at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

A stock split is always a piece of market-shaking news for a publicly traded company. This classic piece of financial engineering is usually a sign that a stock has grown so popular, its per-share price has to be reduced enough to avoid sticker shock.Bearing that in mind, let's take a look at how a shareholding in DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) has changed since the e-verification specialist's 2018 IPO. We'll try a pop quiz -- how many shares would you now hold if you had acquired a single one of the company back then?That's a trick question, sorry (I couldn't resist). DocuSign has never enacted a stock split since its IPO, so one share bought back then would stand at one now . A split might have been a consideration earlier this decade, when the company's stock price topped $300 per share at one point. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool