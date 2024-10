If You Bought 1 Share of Nike at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Athletic apparel and shoe giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been around for a while. The company was founded 60 years ago, and Nike's stock entered the public markets in December 1980.The stock has also experienced seven 2-for-1 stock splits over the years. If you had bought a single Nike stub in 1980 and held on to it until October 2024, you'd have 128 shares in your pocket.The stock price was about $23 per share on Nike's first market day. That works out to $0.18 per share on a split-adjusted basis. That single share of 1980 Nike stock is now worth about $17,300, assuming you reinvested Nike's dividends in more stock along the way:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool