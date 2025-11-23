AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
23.11.2025 22:30:00
If You Had Invested $100 in NuScale Power 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
At the forefront of the nuclear renaissance currently underway in the U.S., NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has been a standout on the radar of growth investors. Over the past three months, however, investors have taken a more bearish stance, sending shares down by 46% as of Nov. 21.But what happens when you expand the time frame beyond the past three months to the past year? Let's examine the performance of the shares of this specialist in small modular reactors and see how investors who invested $100 a year ago have fared.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
