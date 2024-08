If You Invested $1,000 in Carvana a Year Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Used vehicle retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is about as cyclical as a business can get. If the economy is shaky, people will often keep driving their current vehicles rather than buy newer ones.Yet, even while America's economy struggled somewhat under high interest rates and stubborn inflation, Carvana and its shareholders had a successful 12 months. Now, its greatest triumph could be achieving profitability -- something that shouldn't be taken for granted during these challenging times.Plunking down $1,000 on Carvana stock a year ago was a risky wager that paid off handsomely. The share price revved up from around $45 a year ago to $136 earlier this week, for a 202% return on an investment in just 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool