|
14.10.2024 10:29:00
If You Like Medical Properties Trust's High-Yielding Dividend, You Should Check Out This Even Healthier Option
Despite two dividend cuts in the past two years, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) still offers a pretty enticing dividend. The hospital-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) yields around 6.5%. That's several times above the S&P 500, which currently has a less than 1.5% dividend yield. The healthcare REIT's high-yielding payout is finally getting healthier, which is making it a more enticing option for income-seeking investors. However, it's not as healthy as the nearly 5%-yielding dividend paid by NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN). The retail REIT recently delivered a milestone dividend increase. Medical Properties Trust's problems over the past two years have stemmed from one overarching issue: It took on too much risk. The REIT invested aggressively in expanding its portfolio by partnering with hospital operators that were aggressively expanding their networks. As a result, the hospital owner had a high tenant concentration, with more than 60% of its assets leased to its top five tenants at the end of 2022, and a significant percentage of its properties leased to operators that had stretched themselves too thin. When they ran into trouble and couldn't pay their rent, it had a significant impact on Medical Properties Trust's financial situation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Medical Properties Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Rot -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Allzeithochs bei Dow und S&P 500 -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu legt. Die US-Börsen tendieren eher nordwärts. In Asien fanden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.