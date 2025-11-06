Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
06.11.2025 09:14:00
If You Own Oklo Stock, Has the Time to Be Fearful Finally Come?
Whether you're a veteran investor or just beginning your journey, chances are you're familiar with the name Warren Buffett. What you might not know, however, is just how incredible Buffett's investment performance has been throughout his career.Between 1965 and 2024, Buffett's investment conglomerate -- Berkshire Hathaway -- generated a cumulative gain of 5,502,284%. By comparison, the S&P 500 rose by 39,054% -- and that includes the reinvestment of dividends!Buffett did not amass generational wealth by relying on hope or luck. Leave those "strategies" for the day traders. The Oracle of Omaha, as he is also known, is not one to chase narratives or follow the crowd. Rather, Buffett's investing playbook revolves around investing in businesses you understand that are led by quality management teams.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
