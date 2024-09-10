|
10.09.2024 10:44:00
If You Want to Become a Crypto Millionaire, Buy These 2 Cryptocurrencies Now
According to the Crypto Wealth Report 2024 from Henley & Partners, there are 172,300 crypto millionaires in the world right now. That's a 95% increase from a year earlier, so obviously, a growing number of people are becoming very wealthy from buying and holding crypto.But which cryptocurrencies are they buying? Based on the report's findings, there appear to be two primary millionaire-maker cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Bitcoin accounts for nearly one-half of the total, with 85,400 millionaires. That's a stunning increase of 111% on a year-over-year basis. And it gets even better than that, because there are also 156 Bitcoin centi-millionaires (those with wealth of $100 million or greater), as well as 11 Bitcoin billionaires.
