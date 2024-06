If You'd Invested $1,000 in Dell Technologies Stock a Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The last day of May was awful for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders. Traders panic-sold Dell stock that day, sending it 17.9% lower to $139.56. It was an instance of Dell Technologies' sales in a key segment being really good, but still not good enough for an ultra-optimistic market.Still, a big-picture view reveals that Dell stock may have been due for a pullback and, quite possibly, traders were only looking for an excuse to take profits.On May 31, Dell Technologies released its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended May 3, 2024). The company's sales grew 6.3% year over year to $22.2 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $21.6 billion; moreover, Dell's adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share exceeded Wall Street's call for earnings of $1.23 per share. Dell's AI-optimized server order backlog grew more than 30% sequentially to $3.8 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel