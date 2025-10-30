IonQ Aktie
If You'd Invested $1,000 in IonQ Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Quantum computing company IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has been a big winner for early investors. If you'd invested $1,000 in IonQ one year ago, you'd now have $3,689 (as of Oct. 27). A $1,000 investment in the S&P 500, on the other hand, would have grown to $1,180.However, your IonQ investment would only be worth that much if you had held it through some serious volatility. That's why you should follow one important rule if you're going to invest in stocks, especially volatile ones like IonQ.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
