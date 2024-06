If You'd Invested $1,000 in Tellurian Stock a Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

For investors seeking direct portfolio exposure to natural gas but don't want to bother with the futures market or deal with the contango-related decay of natural gas exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) stock is worth a look. Unlike the slew of publicly traded oil and gas producers, Tellurian focuses on natural gas, plain and simple.Since natural gas prices have far more than their fair share of volatility, Tellurian's long-term shareholders had better be prepared to ride a veritable roller coaster. That said, natural gas bulls might consider taking a moderate-sized position in Tellurian stock after a rough-and-tumble 12 months in the "natty gas" market.When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, natural gas prices soared to breathtaking heights. After the shock wore off, however, stockpiles of natural gas grew, and the winter of late 2023 and early 2024 turned out to be unusually mild.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel