Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
29.11.2025 16:25:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Providing a convenient one-stop shopping opportunity for growth-minded investors, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a common option for those seeking high-reward exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Over the past year, the Invesco QQQ Trust has notably outperformed the market. While the S&P 500 index has risen 13%, the Invesco QQQ Trust has soared 20.2% as of this writing.But what happens if we expand the time frame beyond the past year and examine the fund's performance over the past 10 years? Let's see what an initial investment of $1,000 would now be worth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
