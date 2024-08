If You'd Invested $10,000 in AST SpaceMobile Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

For those with New Year's resolutions to scoop up shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), 2024 has been a delight. AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based broadband network, and it has seen its stock skyrocket 540% since the start of the year.But have investors who have held on to the stock since it first debuted on public markets fared as well? Let's take a look at what has driven investor sentiment for this upstart space company, and how the stock has performed.Founded in 2017, AST SpaceMobile began trading on April 7, 2021, shortly after the completion of its SPAC merger. During its first day on the market, AST SpaceMobile opened at $11.63 per share and climbed as high as $12.47 before settling at $11.81 to end its first trading session. For investors who bought shares of AST SpaceMobile in April 2021 and held on for the next three years, the stock's performance was largely a disappointment, as it had plunged more than 81% by April 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool