If You'd Invested $10,000 in Berkshire Hathaway Stock 30 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly one of the greatest investors of our time. Though the Oracle of Omaha can't actually see into the future, his knack for picking the right horse is almost unmatched. Guided by a disciplined philosophy, Buffett believes in backing businesses that have firm competitive advantages, or "moats," and keeping his money parked for the long haul. As he said in his 2023 letter to Berkshire shareholders: "When you find a truly wonderful business, stick with it. Patience pays." As the head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), he helped build the kind of company he loves to invest in. Berkshire is a wonderful company with solid business fundamentals, an established moat, and an incredible management team. Under his leadership, the company's stock has soared.Berkshire is in a solid position today. Aside from the investments it's famous for, like those in Apple or American Express, its insurance businesses are the backbone of Berkshire. The segment is doing well, with its first-quarter 2024 net underwriting earnings nearly tripling year over year and nearly doubling year over year in Q2 2024. GEICO, its biggest insurance brand, continues to have some of the lowest costs in the industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool