If You'd Invested $10,000 in Lucid Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

For those who first parked Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock in their portfolios in April, watching the stock rip higher has been exciting. Over the past three months, shares of Lucid have skyrocketed more than 50%, leaving the S&P 500 and its rise of 10% in the dust.However, investors who chose to invest in Lucid stock from its debut on the public markets have experienced a ride plagued by potholes. Let's look at what has driven investor sentiment for this luxury EV maker over the past few years.After completing its SPAC merger, Lucid stock began trading under its ticker "LCID" on July 26, 2021 -- a day that saw it open at $25.24 and climb as high as $29.03 before closing at $26.83. Supercharged in the months that followed, Lucid stock soared as high as $56.70 during the trading session on Nov. 30, 2021. Since then, however, it has been a steady road downhill, and shares have failed to rise as high as $5, a threshold that they sank below on Oct. 17, 2023. Those who invested $10,000, consequently, on July 26, 2021 at the open are left with about $1,430 of their original investments as of July 15, 2024.