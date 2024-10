If You'd Invested $10,000 in Netflix Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Most people know Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). But not everyone understands what a stock market titan it really is.Here's one example: The company's market cap (what it would cost to purchase all its outstanding shares) is about $300 billion. That makes Netflix the 25th-largest American company by market cap as of this writing, bigger than legendary companies McDonald's, PepsiCo, and Walt Disney, among many others.A meager investment of $100 in Netflix stock, made on its initial public offering (IPO) date of May 23, 2002, would be worth nearly $60,000 as of this writing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool