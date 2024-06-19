|
IGC Entered into a MOU with Saxo HK to Encourage Bilateral Technical Collaboration
Continue to enhance its trading technology and further commercialization to achieve mutual benefitsHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 - International Genius Company ("IGC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0033.HK) is pleased to announce that, the Company entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited ("Saxo HK") aims to establish a framework for cooperation ("the Proposed Cooperation") that encourages and facilitates bilateral technical collaboration on the issues of trading technology licensing and asset management cooperation, based on the principles of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity.
The Proposed Cooperation included:
Saxo HK, the subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S ("Saxo Bank"), is a Hong Kong corporation which provides comprehensive financial services that integrates securities trading (including foreign exchange trading), custody, asset management, and investment advisory services. Saxo Bank is a Danish investment bank with a history of more than 30 years. Headquartered in Copenhagen, it connects global investors and traders with a leading online trading platform. It complies with strict regulatory requirements in 15 jurisdictions (including Denmark, the United Kingdom and Singapore) and holds banking licenses in Denmark, Switzerland and Netherlands. Saxo Bank manages more than US$100 billion in client assets, serves more than 1.2 million clients, has a daily trading volume of more than US$20 billion, and more than 260,000 daily transactions. It has won the Best Retail FX Broker awarded by Finance Magnates, the Best Boutique Prime Broker Technology Award awarded by HFM, and the Best Prime-of-Prime Supplier by FX Week for many consecutive years.
IGC is committed to enhancing its professional investment research capabilities and trading technology and is willing to license its independently develop technology to Saxo HK for use. The Group is interested in conducting in-depth cooperation with Saxo HK in areas such as asset management, trading system optimization and customer development. The management believes that the Proposed Cooperation could facilitate the Group's business development by further enhancing technology development and expanding its asset management service to a global scale, to broaden the Group's revenue source, enhance performance of the Group and create value for the shareholders of the Company.
International Genius Company
International Genius Company is an artificial intelligence based financial technology institution seeking breakthrough in utilising algorithmic trading and artificial intelligence trading technology to its asset management and other related financial services business. The Group offers services including party product trading, financial services, advancing business, and commodities trading. The Group is committed to being a top-tier financial institution, project investor and asset manager.
