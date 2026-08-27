27.08.2026 09:45:58

IGO Reports Profit In FY26

(RTTNews) - IGO (IGO.AX) reported fiscal 2026 net profit after tax of A$145.3 million compared to a loss of A$954.6 million, last year. The company said the improvement reflected IGO's A$207 million share of net profit from TLEA, stronger Greenbushes earnings, Nova cash flows and disciplined cost and capital management. Excluding underlying adjustments, underlying net profit after tax was A$109.1 million, compared with an underlying net loss after tax of A$173.3 million, prior year. Underlying EBITDA was A$285.9 million compared to a loss of A$43.0 million. Revenue declined to A$462.9 million from A$527.8 million, previous year.

"The Group returned to profitability, generated positive underlying free cash flow and ended the year with a strong balance sheet, reflecting the benefits of disciplined execution across the portfolio," Ivan Vella, Managing Director and CEO, said.

IGO is trading at A$8.29 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 1.22 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen