IGO Reports Profit In FY26

(RTTNews) - IGO (IGO.AX) reported fiscal 2026 net profit after tax of A$145.3 million compared to a loss of A$954.6 million, last year. The company said the improvement reflected IGO's A$207 million share of net profit from TLEA, stronger Greenbushes earnings, Nova cash flows and disciplined cost and capital management. Excluding underlying adjustments, underlying net profit after tax was A$109.1 million, compared with an underlying net loss after tax of A$173.3 million, prior year. Underlying EBITDA was A$285.9 million compared to a loss of A$43.0 million. Revenue declined to A$462.9 million from A$527.8 million, previous year.

"The Group returned to profitability, generated positive underlying free cash flow and ended the year with a strong balance sheet, reflecting the benefits of disciplined execution across the portfolio," Ivan Vella, Managing Director and CEO, said.

IGO is trading at A$8.29 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 1.22 percent.

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