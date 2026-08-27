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27.08.2026 09:45:58
IGO Reports Profit In FY26
(RTTNews) - IGO (IGO.AX) reported fiscal 2026 net profit after tax of A$145.3 million compared to a loss of A$954.6 million, last year. The company said the improvement reflected IGO's A$207 million share of net profit from TLEA, stronger Greenbushes earnings, Nova cash flows and disciplined cost and capital management. Excluding underlying adjustments, underlying net profit after tax was A$109.1 million, compared with an underlying net loss after tax of A$173.3 million, prior year. Underlying EBITDA was A$285.9 million compared to a loss of A$43.0 million. Revenue declined to A$462.9 million from A$527.8 million, previous year.
"The Group returned to profitability, generated positive underlying free cash flow and ended the year with a strong balance sheet, reflecting the benefits of disciplined execution across the portfolio," Ivan Vella, Managing Director and CEO, said.
IGO is trading at A$8.29 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 1.22 percent.
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