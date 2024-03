IHS Holding Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IHS Holding Limited (IHS) posted a fourth quarter loss of $456.8 million, compared to a loss of $268.9 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $1.36 compared to a loss of $0.81. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $509.8 million compared to $526.2 million, last year, a decrease of 3.1%. Organic revenue increased 48.4%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $476.18 million for the quarter.

